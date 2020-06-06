A RAPIST described by his victim as being “like an animal possessed” has been jailed for three years.

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, was told Graham Andrew Henderson, 56, had apologised unreservedly to his victim and shown full remorse.

Sentencing him to three years in prison, Judge Ray Singh said: “You violently raped her when she said no. She described you being like an animal possessed.”

He added: “To your credit when the police arrested you, you accepted full responsibility for what you had done.

“Those who work in the criminal justice system are fully aware of the number of defendants who do not accept responsibility for sexual offences.

“They will come to trial and will put their victims through having to give evidence and having to relive their trauma. But you have chosen not to and that is to your credit.”

In her victim impact statement the woman said: “During early weeks after the rape I struggled to eat and sleep. I still am struggling.

“I now don’t trust men and am always worried they are always after only one thing. I am unsure whether I’ll ever be able to have a successful relationship again. No one deserves this.”

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said: “Admissions were made at the earliest opportunity during interviews with police. It is not often seen in these cases.

“There is substantial remorse for the effect this has had. He has apologised unreservedly to the victim.

“It was completely out of character for the defendant.”

Mr Hamill said Henderson had been employed for 12 years as a baker and was “bereft” to know he is never likely to get the job again.

Henderson, of Barnard Castle, who pleaded guilty to rape, was also made subject of a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders’ register.