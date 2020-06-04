A MAN sent increasingly threatening messages to his ex-partner and then turned up outside her flat block carrying a samurai sword, a court heard.

Earlier Ian Jeffery Peek sent her a message seeking to come around to see her, but then began asking if she had male company at her flat and warned he would, “murder any man who steps outside.”

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, was told he then pressed the buzzer to her flat and threatened to burn her car and her home, sending a photo of the rear of the property to chillingly let her know he was literally on the doorstep.

Police summoned by the fearful woman found the ornamental sword leaning against a hedge across the street from the flats, in Dixon Road, Newton Aycliffe, at 10.30pm on Sunday March 15.

Phillip Morley, prosecuting, said officers a man was seen nearby, standing next to the communal doors to the flats.

Initially he refused to give his name, but did, then, identify himself as Peek and so was arrested.

Mr Morley said although Peek's former partner had not seen the sword during the incident she feared he would harm her that evening, as his sister had sent her a message warning her, “he was coming down with a sword”.

In interview, he gave “no comment” replies to police questions, offering no account for his actions that evening.

But, appearing at court, the 32-year-old defendant, of Lyon Road, Newton Aycliffe, admitted possessing an offensive weapon and harassment.

The hearing was told he has a previous single offence on his record for possessing an offensive weapon, a wooden baseball bat, while threatening to “go on the rampage” and assault police.

Michele Turner, mitigating, said that incident, as with the latest episode, arose amid mental health crises suffered by Peek, who is now to be prescribed with more suitable medication for his condition.

She said his response that night was in part triggered by his brother, "getting some drink in", in the hope it would relax Peek and help him to sleep.

Ms Turner added: “It appears, inadvertently, it was entirely the wrong thing to do.”

She urged Judge Ray Singh to pass a suspended prison sentence.

But the judge told her he was expected by law to pass an immediate prison sentence, as it was the defendant’s second offensive weapon conviction.

He jailed him for ten months, and issued a five-year restraining order preventing Peek from contacting or approaching his former partner.