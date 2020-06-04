THE series of articles that we have published over the last few months have hopefully given you an interesting insight into our staff, facilities, and the patients we treat at Wear Referrals.

But, as a pet owner, have you ever wondered how we know how best to treat your pet?

In the words of Maya Angelou,“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.”

Veterinary Medicine is an ever-evolving profession, as is human medicine.

New treatments, drugs, diagnostic tests and surgical procedures are in continual development in an effort to permit more accurate, more expedient and better outcomes for our patients.

The philosophy of our clinicians at Wear Referrals it to practice an evidence-based approach to treatment of your pet.

You can rest assured that we have the equipment, skills and knowledge base that are up to date to provide the best care available - care that is based on evidence from clinical research of a condition. As that clinical research knowledge base evolves, so do we.

Not only that, we go one better, with many of us contributing to clinical research to advance vets’ understanding of how best to treat disease.

Analysis of how we treat our patients; such as diagnostic findings and outcomes allow us to evaluate how effective a test or treatment is.

Our clinicians have contributed to the development of new surgical techniques that increase accuracy and reduce surgical time, the diagnosis of novel heart conditions, analysis of the safety of raw diets, identifying new forms of epilepsy and prognosis with spinal disease to name some of our recent publications that underpin our commitment to excellence in care for your pet.