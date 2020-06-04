THE value of drugs recovered in a police raid on a property has risen, following closer expert examination of the seized substances.

A large quantity of what was thought to be purely amphetamines was removed from the address in Thomas Street, Shildon, by police.

The drugs were given an estimated value of £40,000, at the time, in December.

Christopher Mazetti, now 43, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply, plus production of cannabis.

He admitted both at Durham Crown Court, in January, but claimed he was holding the drugs for a friend.

His explanation was not accepted by the Crown and the case was adjourned for a trial of issue to determine the basis for sentence.

The case was heard again at the court, sitting in Newcastle, but prosecutor Martin Towers said an expert’s report has just been received by the Crown, indicating that the seized drugs included 700g of cocaine, a class A drug, worth about £70,000.

Mr Towers asked for a fortnight for the Crown to decide if new charges should be brought against Mazetti.

Judge Ray Singh agreed and set a new date for the trial of issue, on July 16. The defendant was remanded to remain in custody.