A BURGLAR who broken into a high street curry house got away with cash and a selection of herbs.
Police are appealing for information following the burglary at Anisha tandoori takeaway in the centre of Shildon, County Durham.
A spokesperson for Durham police said the incident occurred at the premises, which are on Church Street, at some time between 12am and 4pm on Friday, May 29.
It is believed the suspect broke in and took a quantity of cash from the till along with a number of jars of herbs.
Officers investigating the burglary are now keen to speak to anyone who can assist with their enquiries.
Witnesses or those with any information is asked to call PC Robson on Durham Constabulary's non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 331 of May 29.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment