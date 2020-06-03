POLICE have issued warnings after a biker hit and killed a lamb last Sunday, May 31.

The incident was the second on to happen on the day, prompting a police spokesperson to say: “The message is simple folks, slow down.”

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on Sunday on Moor Road between Eggleston and Stanhope. It involved one motorcyclist who had collided with a lamb. The lamb was sadly killed and the rider suffered a fractured shoulder.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale Anita Savoury said: “This accident has killed a lamb which is part of the farmer's livelihood. Farmers work 365 days a year, all stock lost is detrimental to their business. Caution must be used when travelling on our roads, this time it was a lamb but it could so easily have been a vehicle carrying a family with children.”

Fellow county councillor, John Shuttleworth said: “They travel too fast and don’t respect the villages, every year flowers are laid for people and people don’t learn. Respect the speed limit and the road.”

There a total of four motorcycle crashes to happen over the weekend of the same stretch of road.