A BEAUTY spot looked like 'a filthy nightclub floor' after crowds of people had barbecues, picnics and drank booze there at the weekend.

A couple who went walking in Teesdale on Saturday discovered litter, including beer cans and bottles, used barbecues, food and drugs paraphernalia strewn along the riverbank between Low Force and High Force.

"Cans were floating in the water, towels, clothing and even shoes were left behind.

"This beautiful enchanting site was left like a filthy nightclub floor. It was a sad sight indeed.

"A resident who was litter-picking said he'd never known it so bad," they said.

Durham Police said officers gave 'appropriate advice' to a group after reports of a small disturbance.

Inspector Ed Turner said: “The behaviour we have seen from some visitors to the Dales is totally unacceptable and we are working together with our partners to find ways to help ease the pressure on local facilities and residents.

“These are unprecedented times and although I understand why people like to visit the Dales, I would appeal to visitors to be respectful to the residents and help us by taking their litter home and adhering to parking restrictions so we can keep everyone safe.”