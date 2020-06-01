EIGHT cars have been left smouldering in a car park after being torched over last night.
The incident happened at a car park in Sedgefield in the early hours.
Fire crews from Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.18pm on Sunday, May 31, crews from Sedgefield, Wheatley Hill and Spennymoor attended and last fire engine left the scene at 12:41am on the morning of June 1.
The cars included Fords, BMWs, a Mercedes and a white van. The fire also burnt some of the surrounding fence and burnt car parts have been left exposed.
Police were called to the scene and there is currently a joint investigation into the cause of the fire by Durham Constabulary and the fire brigade.
Investigators said they are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.
If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident should call Durham Police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800-555-111.