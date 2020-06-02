TEN images from across the North-East have been added to the Historic England archive as part of the ‘Picturing Lockdown Collection’, freely accessible online from today.

This follows a national week-long call out where the public were asked to share images that document their experience of seven days in lockdown from April 29 to May 5, which resulted in nearly 3,000 submissions from across England.

The final collection of 200 images consists of 100 public submissions, alongside more than 50 newly commissioned works by ten contemporary artists, including Aidan Moesby from the North-East, and the remainder from Historic England’s photographers.

The call-out was the first time the public have been asked to capture photographs for the archive since the Second World War.

The unique responses have formed a visual record in Historic England’s archive, the nation’s archive for records of England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history, which will help us shape what we remember about this time.

The public call out received an overwhelming reception from across England, with 2,984 submissions received over the course of seven days –148 were received from across the North-East.

The submissions give a fascinating insight into people’s experiences in this unprecedented time.

Images sent in by people across the North East featured healthcare workers and PPE such as visors and gloves, as well as leisure pursuits such as jigsaws.

The concept of emptiness featured in submissions through empty streets and beaches.

Alongside the public call out, ten contemporary artists from across England were also asked to produce images documenting lockdown during the seven days.

Mr Moesby’s images provide his personal, artistic response to the situation of the current lockdown, touching upon his interests relating to mental health and the environment.

The artists were each asked to select their favourite public submission from their region.

In the North-East, Mr Moesby chose a poignant image of friends and colleagues of Fiona Anderson, an NHS nurse who died on the frontline from Covid-19.

Charles Smith, acting regional director for the North-East and Yorkshire at Historic England, said: “The fascinating response to our Picturing Lockdown call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown and provide a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from.

“Our thanks go out to all who submitted their work; they have produced an inspiring range of images.”

l Historic England is the public body that helps people care for, enjoy and celebrate England’s historic environment, from beaches and battlefields to parks and pie shops.

It’s mission is to protect, champion and save the places that define who we are and where we’ve come from as a nation. It works with communities and specialists so everyone can keep enjoying and looking after the history that surrounds us all.​