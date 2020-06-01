RABY Castle has reopened its park and gardens to visitors as it responds to the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

A refreshment kiosk is also available for takeaway drinks and snacks during opening hours, from 10am to 4pm. .

The attraction’s castle, stables café, shop and woodland play area remain closed at this time.

Parking is free and visitors are being encouraged to purchase park and gardens tickets online before visiting to enable to venue to manage numbers safely.

Clare Jones, head of leisure and tourism at Raby Castle said: “We are taking a very careful, phased approach to reopening our facilities, and have started to gradually welcome visitors back by reopening our outdoor spaces for walking and recreation.

"We have a huge amount of space here at Raby, and want to provide safe access for visitors to support their health and general wellbeing.

“Our priority is the safety of our staff and visitors, and we have introduced a number of measures across the site to support social distancing to keep everyone safe.

"We want visitors to feel confident about visiting Raby, and sharing information about the precautions we are taking so that people know what to expect before they arrive has been incredibly important. This is new to everyone, and we know how important it is that we get this right.

“It is lovely to see people enjoying Raby Castle’s open spaces and beautiful views once again, and we’ve had really positive feedback from visitors since reopening the Deer Park last week.

“We appreciate that some visitors may not be able to return to Raby for some time, and we are continuing to look at how we can share news and information with those who cannot visit.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.raby.co.uk/raby-castle