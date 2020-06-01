TWO lucky people in Bishop Auckland were celebrating over the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The neighbours netted the windfall when DL14 6ZG was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday May 30.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a way to celebrate the weekend, I’m thrilled for our winners and I hope they go and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programmes, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.