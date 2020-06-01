EMERGENCY services dealt with four motorbike crashes in Teesdale and Weardale over the weekend.
Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit said officers from the bike section attended four incidents, in which some riders were seriously injured.
Sharing a photograph of one crash scene, below, a police spokesperson tweeted: "Over the weekend, bike section, Durham Roads Policing Unit and Weardale Neighbourhood Policing Team dealt with four motorcycle RTCs (road traffic collisions) in the Durham Dales, some causing serious injuries.
"The message is simple folks, slow down!
"This rider was lucky to survive after losing control on a bend and going airborne."