OUTDOOR markets are reopening in County Durham this week, following the latest Government lockdown easing.

Nine markets will resume trade over the next fortnight in line with guidance permitting car showrooms and outdoor markets to reopen from June 1.

Other non-essential retailers can reopen from June 15.

Crook will be the first market to reopen, tomorrow, followed by Bishop Auckland, Stanley and Consett from Thursday, Chester-le-Street and Seaham on Friday, Spennymoor, on Saturday, Barnard Castle on Wednesday June 10 and Durham City on Saturday June 13.

Operators have been advised to make comprehensive risk assessments and put in place social distancing measures.

Markets and retail spaces will be monitored by Durham County Council to pinpoint alterations needed to ensure safety guidelines are followed.

Carl Marshall, the council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said the market reopenings will provide a welcome boost for high streets bringing a “positive impact” for the county’s economy.

Full details are available via www.durham.gov.uk/markets, which includes opening times.