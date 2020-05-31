Police have closed one lane of a road in Upper Teesdale again after visitors continue to flock to the area.

Police had been urging people to stay away from the area after officers yesterday were forced to deal with congestion involving more than 200 cars near Bowlees, Barnard Castle. Signs have been erected warning that cars will be towed away. Cones have also been placed along the both sides of the B6277 Bowlees road.