Police have closed one lane of a road in Upper Teesdale again after visitors continue to flock to the area.
Police had been urging people to stay away from the area after officers yesterday were forced to deal with congestion involving more than 200 cars near Bowlees, Barnard Castle. Signs have been erected warning that cars will be towed away. Cones have also been placed along the both sides of the B6277 Bowlees road.
But a short time ago, officers from Barnard Castle police station, reported that they are still seeing a large amount of people visiting Low Force in Teesdale and due to heavy congestion on the B6277 Bowlees to Ettersgill Beck Road they have closed one lane.
A spokesman said: "We understand people want to enjoy the sunshine but they would encourage you to be sensible and think twice about visiting this area.
"If you do visit, please keep two metres apart and take your litter home."
Barnard Castle Police PCSOs Liz Finn and Preet Singh are currently in the area to give advice and deal with any issues.
Footage captured by local residents in the area yesterday showed hundreds of cars parked on the grass verges either side of the road, and visitors walking alongside.
Today, the North Pennines AONB Partnership also issued a warning to people, saying: "Please avoid travelling to Upper Teesdale today. Large numbers of visitors yesterday caused serious problems with road access and parking. Other areas of the North Pennines saw similar problems although not quite so severe.
"Please do think carefully before you visit at the moment. If you do visit please consider the needs of the local community, and make sure you take all your litter home."
