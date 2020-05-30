Durham Police have been forced to close a road in Teesdale due to congestion.

The B6277 Bowlees to Ettersgill Beck Road has been closed and police are turning people away.

Durham Police said: The closure is due to the location having over 200 cars in attendance.

"It is requested that people do not attend this location and any persons currently visiting the location are respectfully requested to return to their vehicles to ease the congestion."

Local resident Becky Stevenson said: "As a local resident and we have been isolating to protect ourselves and our community to then get invaded like this is just awful. Something needs to be done."

There are also reports of an accident at Ettersgill Shauna, north-east of High Force.

Meanwhile, residents in Richmond, North Yorkshire, have also complained of an influx of visitors to the town today.

Throughout the afternoon the town's riverside beauty spots, the Batts and the falls have been packed with people and there have been complaints from local residents about the visitors double parking along residential roads making them difficult to navigate.

One resident said: "It was just rammed with people, I've never seen it so busy, even in the summer holidays.

"People in Sleegil were on the pavement all the way up, parking both sides of the road and generally not very considerately."

Congestion on Sleegill in Richmond

Richmond has experienced numerous problems with huge volumes of visitors over recent weekends.

Extra wardens have been put in place at the town's beauty spots to deter the behaviour witnessed over the bank holiday weekend.

This included large groups of youths congregating at the falls and a vast amount of litter being left behind by day-trippers.