MUSICIANS from a brass band had to get creative to put on a performance they hope will inspire people to back a fundraising campaign in aid of care homes in their community.

Fishburn Band is trying to raise £900 to support care homes’ vital medical work and wellbeing activities and is currently half-way towards its target.

It is now calling on friends, followers and supporters to make a donation towards the essential funds for care homes in the area, as they continue to bear the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis.

Like all music groups, the village band is currently unable to rehearse together or give concerts.

But members wanted to play their part in giving something back to the community that has supported them so well over the years.

Whilst the band would usually be working hard towards a number of contests and summer concerts across the North-East at this time of the year, it has instead set up an online Just Giving fundraising page to gather donations.

It has also produced its first ‘virtual banding’ video performing of the piece Friend Like Me – a favourite from the band’s regular concert programmes.

Each member of the band recorded and filmed themselves at home, playing their part of the piece, before editing it all together to create one video.

The full video can be found on Fishburn Band’s Facebook page, its Just Giving page, or on YouTube .

When the band can return to making music together safely, it plans to host a concert in honour of the local care homes.

Members hope that by then residents and staff from the home will be able to attend the event as guests of honour.

The band has issued an appeal asking regular supporters, those in the local area, other brass band colleagues and anyone else who wishes to help them support their efforts to make a donation at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fishburn-band

All money raised will be donated to homes that serve the Fishburn area to help them can continue their work, caring and providing wellbeing activities for the elderly and vulnerable during this crisis.

Band manager Paul Brickle said: “As a band firmly rooted in our local community and proud of the great work that goes on in our area, we wanted to do our bit to raise money for local causes that are working so hard in this unprecedented situation.

"Whilst we can’t wait to get back to the band room, we hope that raising these funds will go some way towards helping the community we love through this crisis.”