Today’s Object of the Week is a distinctive landmark in a County Durham town - but why is it painted blue?

AS descriptions go, it couldn’t be more accurate.

The construction of ‘The Blue Bridge’, the former railway bridge which runs over St Cuthberts Way in Newton Aycliffe, represents an important milestone in the history of the County Durham town.

The railway line which it originally carried is many years older than the bridge itself.

Operated by the Clarence Railway company, an early competitor to the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the line ran between Shildon and Port Clarence and was built primarily to transport coal.

It provided a vital link to the Royal Ordnance Factory during the Second World War, carrying both equipment and female workers – the famous Aycliffe Angels – who came from all over the North-East.

The line used to run over a railway embankment – but planners decided to open up the new town with a link road to the industrial estate in the mid-1950s, so a ‘tunnel’ was made and the bridge created.

Its use as a railway bridge was short lived as the line closed in the 1960s.

But Great Aycliffe Town Council leader Bob Fleming, who has lived in the town since 1958, still recalls seeing steam trains using the line.

Today, the bridge forms part of the Great Aycliffe Way, a six-mile town walk – and is often used by enterprising individuals to hang sheets carrying birthday, anniversary and other messages from it.

Four slate plaques have been added to the bridge over the years, bearing the coats of arms of County Durham, Sedgefield District, Great Aycliffe, and German twin-town Rheinhausen.

But why is it painted blue?

Cllr Fleming says he doesn’t know why, but adds he can’t remember it being any other colour.

His town council colleague John Clare can recall a conversation about the bridge’s upkeep which caused much hilarity in the council chamber when somebody asked: “What colour should we paint the Blue Bridge?”

One thing on which both councillors do agree is the sense of pride Newtonians feel in having this distinctive landmark greeting visitors on one of the main approaches to the town centre.

“It was certainly the critical moment in the development of the new town,” says Cllr Clare.

“”Children have to do homework about it, people are proud of it and appreciate its importance.

“I don’t know why it’s painted blue – but you could never paint it any other colour.”

