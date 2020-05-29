BLUE lights have been projected onto landmarks in a town to show support to those working through Covid-19.
During the past ten weeks, the country has shown its appreciation to the NHS, carers, frontline staff and key workers by clapping every Thursday at 8pm.
The country has also been showing support by projecting blue lights onto landmarks, which in the North-East included the Angel of the North and Durham Cathedral.
This week various iconic buildings in and around Bishop Auckland have turned blue, including Auckland Castle, the former home of the Prince Bishops.
In the marketplace, some of the buildings which were lit blue included the Bishop Auckland Town Hall, St Anne’s Church, Auckland Tower and the Mining Art Gallery.
The Newton Cap Viaduct and Skirlaw bridge also turned blue, along with the Four Clocks building in Newgate Street and the Stan Laurel statue on Theatre Corner.
The lighting was donated by Vortex Lighting Ltd to make the process possible.