THE NORTHERN ECHO wants to say a big thank you to all the people who have been keeping the North-East and North Yorkshire going during the coronavirus pandemic.

They could be nurses, care workers, bus drivers, shop workers, taxi drivers, engineers, butchers, or bakers.

The paper is producing a special We Salute You supplement paying homage to those who are going above and beyond to help their community through this crisis.

It will be published in the Echo on Friday, June 10. Nominations have been flooding in, but we want to make sure as many people as possible are featured in recognition of their brilliant efforts.

For their name to be included, please email the name of the person you are nominating, the place they work or volunteer, where they are from, and a photo if you can, to keyworkers@nne.co.uk by Friday, June 5.

Here are some examples of the nominations we have received so far:

Julie Connor

“I am nominating Julie Connor who comes from Shildon and works for Arriva North East in Darlington. She goes out of her way for her passengers and not long ago was about the only one out of the handful of drivers still working due to Covid-19 – she dressed up as Where’s Wally.”

St John Ambulance volunteers

“I would like to nominate all the St John Ambulance Volunteers but in particular my unit in City of Durham who have been volunteering to support the NHS as ambulance crew, portering in hospitals, assisting in clinics and wards not to forget training and logistics teams working behind the scenes to make sure our volunteers have the training and equipment needed. I’m proud to be part of such an amazing team.”

Darlington Co-op Funeralcare

“I would like to nominate the workers at Darlington Co-op Funeralcare. I appreciate that people do not like to think of the inevitable in the case of losing someone, but my daughter and her colleagues are having to comfort families and deal with Covid-positive clients and then return home to their families and children.

"Every group of keyworkers has been mentioned on TV and in the media apart from funeral directors.