THE occupants of two cars had a lucky escape after a collision in a town centre.
A fire and rescue crew from Bishop Auckland were present at the scene, alongside a team from North-East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Durham Constabulary.
The collision happened at the junction of Newgate street and Princes Street in Bishop Auckland town centre at 6.30pm.
Fortunately there was no one trapped inside the vehicles, which were then made safe by on-call firefighters.
Durham Constabulary have given the following statement: "Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at the traffic lights where Newgate Street meets Princes Street in Bishop Auckland at 6.30pm last night (May 28).
"It involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a blue Vauxhall Astra, one of the occupants received a minor injury and was assessed at the scene."