AN accused cannabis farmer claims he should be considered the victim of modern day slavery, rather than undergo court prosecution.
The case of the 27-year-old Albanian is the subject of a National Referral Mechanism (NRM), whereby the Home Office consider his immigration status.
He was detained by police and charged with production of cannabis and possessing the class B drug with intent to supply, plus abstraction of electricity, after his arrest at an address in Kilburn Street, Shildon, on April 27.
Police recovered between 200 and 250 cannabis plants in various states of growth from different rooms at the house.
Appearing via video link from Durham Prison to the city’s crown court, temporarily sitting at Newcastle, and speaking via an Albanian interpreter, he denied all three charges.
A provisional trial date was set, subject to the outcome of the NRM referral, for the week beginning Tuesday September 1.
Remanding the defendant to remain in custody, Judge Ray Singh said the case could be brought back to court for a further plea hearing, once the referral result is known, in coming weeks.
