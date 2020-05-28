KEEN gardeners in County Durham can take part in a photography competition to share how outside spaces have helped them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Durham County Council’s civic pride team calls on residents to share the green spaces and floral displays they’ve nurtured during lockdown in its Garden Treasures contest.

Anyone over 18, who lives in the county can submit an entry, and younger gardeners can ask a parent or guardian to make a nomination on their behalf.

There are five categories – garden, yard area, floral containers including baskets, tubs and troughs, children’s garden area and most improved which requires before and after photographs– and entries can be made in more than one category, with a maximum of four images per person.

Entries will be posted on Instagram instagram.com/civicpridedurham/#GardenTreasures and a People's Choice award will be won by public vote.

Councillor Brian Stephens, Durham County Council Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “Over the past weeks we have all been staying at home, and under these very difficult circumstances people have been looking for ways to use their time productively. Many people have indulged in a new or existing love of gardening and have been working to improving their outdoor spaces, whilst spending uplifting time outside with their families.

“Our Garden Treasures competition is a chance for residents to share the fantastic spaces they have created whilst social distancing and to celebrate how gardening is helping people cope during this challenging time.”

Email entries to civicpride@durham.gov.uk by Monday, August 17 along with contact details and a brief description of what the garden or planted area means to entrants at this time.

Submissions should not be framed or contain watermarks and are restricted to four pictures per entry. Photographs with people in them will not be accepted.

Suitable entries will be uploaded to instagram.com/civicpridedurham/#GardenTreasures and a public vote will be held from August 18 to 20, a winner from each category will get a £30 National Garden Voucher.

Winners will be notified by telephone or email by Friday, August 28.