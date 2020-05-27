AN MP has spoken out after a hostile phone call was made to her office.
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison posted on Twitter after the call, during which the anonymous individual made threats towards herself and her staff.
She tweeted: "To the person who has just anonymously called my office threatening me and my staff, thanks for reminding me that I will always stand up to bullies."
This follows on from previous incidents relating to MPs becoming targets of hostility, including prior Bishop Auckland MP Helen Goodman, whose office was subject to a politically motivated attack when two men smashed the windows with bricks last year.