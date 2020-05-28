A SMALL community in Weardale is celebrating the NHS – in the farming style.

The 25 houses of Eastgate in Weardale, most of them farmers, have been lucky enough to have no cases of Covid-19 in the hamlet. However, they see the ambulance whizzing through their community regularly on their way up the dale.

This inspired the Eastgate self-help group to do something to recognise the work the emergency services do.

The group is made up of locals and helps many of the elderly through the lockdown. They do the shopping and get prescriptions for those who need.

A haybale structure was erected by the roadside with a heart, made by one of the farmers, on top of the letters NHS. It is hoped that motorists and emergency services will notice it when they are driving up and down the dale.

The village pub, The Cross Keys also joined in, with a knitted NHS logo pinned to the outside of the pub.

Tom Nattrass a farmer in Eastgate said: “We all appreciate the work they have done both before and after the pandemic and this is our villages way of saying thank you.”

Durham County Councillor for Weardale Anita Savoury said: “The way in which the people of Weardale are marking the work of the NHS is truly heartfelt.

“The roadside tributes are wonderful accolades to the dedication of the NHS workers who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.

“The children have also had input by drawing rainbows on the ground and decorating windows in their homes. Weardale salutes the vital work of the NHS.”