A TALENTED teenager is following in his grandad’s stud-marks with a promising football career.

Mason Hurworth, 18, is following a sporting path that mirrors the achievements of North-East amateur football stalwart Bob Tookey half a century ago.

Bob, now 78, lifted the Durham Challenge Cup when playing as captain for Evenwood in 1968. He went on to play for West Auckland and England amateurs.

Now, grandson Mason also won the Challenge Cup with Shildon last year and has now signed for West Auckland in the Northern League.

Bob, who lives in Darlington with his wife Hazel, hasn’t missed one of Mason’s matches for 13 years.

“I’m really proud of him and he’s probably better than I was – he’s got more skill. It’s nice to see him carrying on where I left off,” said Bob.

He started playing for Evenwood in 1960 and played more than 600 games for the club over 16 years. The highlight was the 1-0 Challenge Cup victory over Stockton at Feethams, in Darlington.

He spent the last 18 months of his time at Evenwood as player coach before moving to West Auckland, also as player coach, in 1975. He was still appearing for the club as a 40-year-old.

Bob, a right-back, played for Durham County throughout his career and, in 1970, appeared for England’s amateur team against Iceland, and was paid £3.14 expenses.

He also played for Lands Cricket Club for 54 years and is yet to officially retire.

Mason started playing with Paul Bielby’s Football Academy as a five-year-old before joining Darlington All Stars and Boro Rangers. A tricky winger, he signed for Darlington Football Club on junior terms and made his first team debut last season.

He emulated his grandad when he lifted the Challenge Cup last year, playing for Shildon against South Shields at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland. Again following his grandad, he joined West Auckland in July 2019, and has also played for Durham County.

Football really runs in the family because Mason’s dad, Tommy, coaches a junior team in the Darlington District League.

Mason, who is back in pre-season training with West Auckland, said: “It’s nice to follow in my grandad’s footsteps. He’s always supported me throughout my career, and it makes me proud if ever I impress him.”