AN appeal against conviction by the former owner of Darlington Football Club has been moved again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
George Reynolds, of Monument Court, Neville’s Cross, Durham, was fined £600 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £60 victim surcharge after being found guilty of harassing a councillor last September.
His bid to clear his name was initially delayed following the outbreak of the virus but most courts, including Teesside Crown Court, are still unable to hear cases involving witnesses and juries.
The 83-year-old's appeal needs to be heard before his trial blackmail and witness intimidation can take place at Durham Crown Court.
In February, the former Darlington Football Club owner was also charged with with two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of harassment.
His appeal case has been listed to take place in July before his trial is heard in Durham the following month.
Initially, Reynolds was remanded in custody following his arrest in February but he since been released on bail.
