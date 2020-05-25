Hardwick Festival have announced that the event is to be postponed until next year.

On a Facebook post they said: "We are extremely disappointed to announce the postponement of Hardwick Festival 2020 to next year 20th-22nd August 2021.

"Though we feared this would happen, we had our fingers crossed that the current situation would change and improve, but the health and safety of you all, the artists and production crew is our utmost concern and we have had to make this decision.

"All of this year's acts have agreed to perform at Hardwick Festival 2021, plus we are adding Friday 20th August 2021 as an extra date with a superstar act to perform (probably our biggest act to date).

"If you have already bought a ticket(s) for this year you will be able to transfer to Hardwick Festival 2021, and get the extra day free, however should you wish to cancel, your ticket(s) can be reimbursed.

"We will get back to you by email about the specific conditions regarding both transfer and reimbursement, and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding regarding this as we are experiencing a large amount of enquiries.

"However, we would really like to ask for your support during this difficult time as you can make a huge difference by saying Yes to transferring your ticket to Hardwick Festival 2021.

"We were hoping Hardwick Festival could and should have been the light at the end of this dark tunnel that all of us are currently experiencing, but now we will endeavour to make Hardwick Festival 2021 the Best Ever.

"Many Thanks, The Festival Team."