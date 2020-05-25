PLANS to build seven homes on the site of a former health centre have been submitted to Durham County Council.
Agent Artisan Architecture has drawn up plans for the houses on Chapel Street in Willington.
A health centre had stood on the land since 1983, but it moved across the road to its current location.
Durham County Councillor Fraser Tinsley said: “Permission was granted for houses on there about five years ago. It expired. We have at least three sites like this around the town. Permission is granted but nothing is built."
The determination deadline for the scheme is Monday, June 29.
The application, from Jeff Metcalfe, would see five three-bedroom houses and two of four or more bedrooms built on the site. It is for outline planning permission only.