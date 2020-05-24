A PHOTOGRAPHY enthusiast has captured an image of bees swarming together.

Paul Dobson, from Bishop Auckland, discovered the swarm during a walk in the deer park in the town.

The 63-year-old said: “It was surprisingly easy to get close enough to take the photo.

"I was walking through the park to the river Gaunless towards the town, and I saw that it was hanging in a bush maybe twenty-five yards from the path, I thought it was a bit of rubbish at first.

"I walked slowly towards it not making any sudden movements and managed to get the shot.

"It's the first time I've seen a swarm of bees like that in real life."

Mr Dobson often walks through the park to capture photos of nature.

He said: "I walk through the park several times a week because I live quite local, and there's always something to see.

"You get some really nice shots down there, especially early on a morning when the sun's coming up.

"I often do landscapes of the trees looking nice in the sunshine, or the eruption of fungi on dead wood.

"Photography is just a hobby, made so much easier by the quality of the camera on my phone.

"It's almost always with me, and there's lots of opportunity for good pictures in and around Bishop Auckland, where I live.

"I'm officially retired and also provide images for the Sunderland fanzine A Love Supreme, which I help to edit."