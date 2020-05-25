A STAR on the stage and role model in the classroom has been remembered by a community.

Former Newton Aycliffe teacher, Yvonne McLaughlin, has been honoured following her death on May 15, aged 96.

Mrs McLaughlin taught at Sugar Hill Primary School, Stephenson Way Academy and Nursery School and Elmfield Primary School in a career spanning more than three decades.

Her daughters Stephanie and Sal McLaughlin said she had always wanted to be a teacher but was only able to fulfill her passion in 1955.

She left school at 14 to make money despite being accepted into a grammar school and became a teacher once she moved to County Durham.

Born in Bovington Camp military base, in Dorset, Mrs McLaughlin was familiar with war and went on to serve in the Land Army from 1940 to 1945.

She only became a teacher when she moved Newton Aycliffe.

At the time, there was a proposal in the town which said if you worked in the area you would be offered a new council house.

The family took the plunge and decided to make the move – they became beloved residents shortly after.

Mrs McLaughlin’s daughters said: “She really enjoyed the town.

"She lived in Birmingham for along time during the war and shortly after but she seemed to like Aycliffe. It allowed her to act, she was in the pantomimes and directed and produced some of the plays in the amateur dramatics society.

"She was very active and well-known in the town.”

Mrs McLaughlin was a member of the Newton Players amateur dramatics society for 20 years and was beloved by audiences.

She was known for roles including, Widow Twankey, in Aladin, the Wicked fairy godmother, in Sleeping Beauty and even played a stand-out role in controversial play at the time, The Killing of Sister George, which depicted a same-sex relationship.

Aside from the stage, in the classroom Mrs McLaughlin was a firm favourite with the infants and would teach with help from her trustee border collie Smokey.

Her family said: “She was a very vivacious lady.

"Her pupils thought she was strict but fair and she just loved acting and children.

"She used to bring our border collie Smokey to school everyday and the children really bonded with the dog. He was fed with scraps from the kitchen and the children just loved him.”

Following Mrs McLaughlin's death tributes have poured in from the teacher’s former students, friends, and quizzing companions on social media.

One user said: "Yvonne Mclaughlin, known to everyone as Mrs Mac initially taught at Sugar Hill infants school – sometimes accompanied by her dog. She was a force to be reckoned with, though it's possible her bark was worse than her bite.

"She loved amateur dramatics, and was a key member of The Newton Players. I like to remember her performing in the Beveridge Hall, but even more so, as a wonderful competitor on The Weakest Link, where she proceeded to give Anne Robinson a run for her money.

"RIP Mrs Mac - feisty almost to the end, but remembered with fondness."

Another said: “I so remember Mrs Mac she was a lovely teacher – strict but lovely with it. I have fond memories of her. I send my condolences to her family."

Others said: "I remember her very well, and am sad to read this.

"My Mam was a dinner lady at Elmfield for many years, and I'm sure she'll be sad to hear this too.

"She will never be forgotten.

"An incredibly kind person and a lovely teacher who always had time to stop and speak in or out of school."

The family has received dozens of tribute messages and thanked residents for their kind comments.

Mrs McLaughlin lived in Newton Aycliffe for more than 60 years and spent her final years in Lauriston care home in Hastings.

She moved to the home in 2015 to be closer to family and was a popular resident and made many friends during her time there.