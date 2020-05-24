AN ARTS group has received a partnership grant to help it provide enriching activities to residents in Crook, Willington, Tow Law and surrounding villages during the coronavirus lockdown.

Durham County Council’s 3 Towns Partnership awarded over £13,000 to Jack Drum Arts, to cover their monthly overheads for the next three months, run creative online classes and to deliver arts and crafts activity packs to families in need.

The funding allocated to Jack Drum Arts will allow the group to build on the success of its recent pilot of online courses and its Easter arts and crafts activity packs initiative, enabling the two schemes to be rolled out on a larger scale.

Packs of arts materials and instructions for craft activities will be provided free to any child or young person aged six and over, living in the 3 Towns area, whose family are in receipt of benefits or at a cost of £12 per pack per child for families not experiencing financial hardship.

Children under five, will get storybook written and illustrated by local artist Jillian Johnstone alongside a specially created themed activity, and young people aged 14 and over will receive a personalised journal pack.

The packs and books will be delivered to doorsteps by a team of DBS checked volunteers, in line with social distancing guidelines.

The grant will also enable Jack Drum Arts to commission a further ten weeks of online courses aimed at children, adults, families, older and vulnerable people, with artists hosting virtual sessions including singing, dancing and music technology.

Helen Ward, managing director of Jack Drum Arts, said: "The enriching activities are all focussed on local needs and give people something to get involved with and a way to feel connected through lockdown. We have had requests for another 188 activity packs already.”

During next week’s May half-term, the group will perform Doorstep Gigs.

The free storytelling performances will be delivered by two costumed actors and storytellers, straight to the doorstep of children, with priority being given to low-income families, those supporting a shielded individual and children of key workers.

A selection of traditional and contemporary stories are available to book, including stories such as The Three Billy Goats Gruff and The Giraffe that Can’t Dance, with performances available between 10am and 4pm in Tow Law on Tuesday May 26, in Willington on Thursday May 28 and in Crook on Friday May 29.

Places have already proven popular with all available slots now booked out.

More information about the creative packs and sessions can be found on Jack Drum Art’s website, jackdrum.co.uk