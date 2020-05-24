REPORTS today claim the PM's senior aide Dominic Cummings was seen at Barnard Castle, and in Houghall Woods, Durham during his time in the North-East.
According to two national newspapers, 70-year-old retired teacher Robin Lees, of Barnard Castle, said he saw Mr Cummings and his family walking by the River Tees near the town on April 12.
The papers also reported that a second unnamed source recalled seeing Mr Cummings in Houghall Woods near his family’s Durham property on April 19, recognising him due to him wearing his trademark beanie hat.
He reportedly was heard commenting on how “lovely” the bluebells were during an early-morning Sunday stroll with his journalist wife Mary Wakefield.
Our snapper Sarah Caldecott has been documenting our towns in cities in lockdown during the coronavirus period, so here are a selection of her pictures of the deserted streets of Barnard Castle and Durham as the vast majority of people obeyed the stay at home instruction.
And for anyone wondering just how "lovely" the bluebells are in Houghall Woods, they are indeed spectacular, as demonstrated by these photos from members of The Northern Echo Camera Club, taken during their daily permitted exercise.