A CYCLIST was kicked off his bike last night prompting a police appeal.

The incident took place on the road between the Toronto Lodge, in Bishop Auckland and Howden-le-Wear, at about 5.15pm.

It is believed that the cyclist, in his 50s, fell from his bike after he was kicked by a man on a red Honda motorbike, who was suspected to have been travelling in convoy with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

Paramedics treated the cyclist after he was left with ankle and arm injuries.

Police gave the following statement: "We are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured following a collision last night.

"The incident happened on the road between the Toronto Lodge, in Bishop Auckland, and Howden-le-Wear, at about 5.15pm.

"It is believed a cyclist in his 50s was knocked off his bike by a man on a red Honda motorbike.

"The motorcyclist is also suspected to have been travelling in convoy with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

"The victim suffered ankle and arm injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene."

Inspector Ed Turner said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the motorcyclist and driver of the Vectra, but if you have any information that could help our investigation, I would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.”

To give any information about the event, call 101 quoting incident reference number 345 of May 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800-555111.