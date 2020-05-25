HERE at Wear Referrals, in Bradbury, County Durham, our staff have been involved in filming a basic health check video in order to help to provide support and assistance to pet owners who are unable to get take their dogs to the vets due to the Covid-19 social distancing measures.

Like vets across the country, Wear Referrals has adhered to guidelines from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) to see only urgent and emergency cases at its hospital.

As well as introducing video consultations, staff at the referral centre have put together an informative video for social media channels, which shows pet owners how to perform a basic health examination on a dog.

The video contains tips on how to assess breathing rates, the correct way to check a pulse, gum colour and heart rates.

Chiara Giannasi, a clinician in internal medicine at the practice, presents the three-minute video.

She said: “This is in no way to try to replace a full examination by a vet and if an animal is in need of urgent attention, pet owners should always get in touch with us.

“However, with the current restrictions in place we wanted to show dog owners how to carry out a few basic checks which will assist them if they need to book a video consultation.

“We really hope dog owners find it useful and that it provides some peace of mind when it comes to their pets’ health.”

Wear Referrals is part of Linnaeus, which is owned by Mars Veterinary Health Group.

Our highly respected referral centre offers a wide range of clinical services including neurology, orthopaedics, soft tissue, internal medicine, cardiology, anaesthesia and analgesia, intensive care and diagnostic imaging.

To find the health check demo video, search for Wear Referrals on Facebook, or go to the vets’ YouTube channel at youtu.be/ADAGDk7uhyQ