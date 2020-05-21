POLICE have thanked the public for reporting a motorist to them, allowing officers to seize a car.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was reported to officers because it was suspected the motorist, who was spotted in the Darlington area, did not have a licence and insurance.

A couple of hours later, the car was seen by two PCSOs in Ferryhill, and was seized as part of operation takeaway, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and track down the motorist.

"We would like to thank the public for reporting this incident to us and helping to get another uninsured vehicle off the road."

Operation Takeaway is a long-running police campaign aimed at reducing the number of motorists on the roads without insurance.

Thousands of vehicle have been seized over more than a decade as a result of the operation.

Anyone with information about anyone driving without insurance is asked to contact police by calling the 101 number.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.