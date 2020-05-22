POLICE have uncovered a massive fly tipping ground at Tow Law whilst on patrol.

Crook Police discovered the rubbish whilst conducting patrols this weekend in derelict premises off the A68 near Tow Law Hall.

Some of the rubbish had been set on fire.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a Magistrates’ Court.

The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a Crown Court.

Ian Hoult, neighbourhood protection manager at Durham County Council, said: “We take fly-tipping extremely seriously and are grateful this incident has been brought to our attention. As part of our investigation, neighbourhood wardens will visit the scene to gather evidence and assess the best action to take.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping and those caught dumping waste illegally should expect to face the consequences. We have covert cameras deployed in locations across the county to catch those responsible, and I would urge anyone with information about this particular incident to contact us in confidence on 03000 26 000.

“There are many ways to dispose of waste responsibly in County Durham. More information about this can be found on our website at durham.gov.uk/flytipping.”

Durham County Councillor for Tow Law, Richard Manchester said: “Fly tipping is one of the greatest blights our community faces, and unfortunately we suffer from occurrences like this far too often.

“If you spot a flytip, please report it to Durham County Council either over the phone at 03000-260000 or using the doitonline service on the Council website.”