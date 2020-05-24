DOZENS of takeaway premises in and around Bishop Auckland have been given a five star hygiene rating after impressing food safety inspectors.
Domino's, Subway, Clems Fish and Chips and scores of independently-run takeaway food outlets have come top of the pops when it comes to how they scored.
Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are ranked by hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management.
The Northern Echo is today publishing a list of every single takeaway business that Durham County Council food safety inspectors have awarded a five.
Food hygiene ratings
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
We've rounded up the Bishop Auckland 'takeaway' outlets that the Food Standards Agency has awarded an 'Very Good' rating.
Source: Food Standards Agency - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on Sunday, May 24.
- Bake N Butty, Newgate Street - inspected December 2018
- Beedle's Chippy, Oaklea Terrace - inspected June 2019
- Clems Fish & Chip, Tenters Street - inspected March 2020
- Domino's, Abraham Enterprise Park, St Helen Auckland - inspected June 2019
- Funkadeli by Spudfellas, Bondgate - inspected June 2018
- Hong Kong Chef, Coundon - inspected August 2019
- Hong Kong House, Bell Street - inspected March 2019
- Howes Fish Shop, Bondgate - inspected January 2020
- Jasmine Garden, Cockton Hill Road - inspected September 2019
- Lucky 8, Front Street, West Auckland - inspectedJanuary 2019
- Lucky Valley, Cockfield - inspected January 2019
- Pizza Time, Bondgate - inspected January 2020
- Pizza Zone, Market Place - inspected September 2018
- Red Double Happiness, Newgate Street - inspected August 2019
- Royal Chef Chinese Takeaway, St Helen Auckland - October 2019
- Subway, St Helen Auckland - inspected March 2018
- The Swan Fish and Chip Shop, Evenwood - inspected July 2019
- Tindale Deli, St Helen Auckland - inspected October 2019