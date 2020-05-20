A RESTAURANT has been presented with an award after delivering food to frontline staff and those in need.

Zak Ahmed, Shuhel Ahmed, and the team at Babul’s restaurant, in Barnard Castle, have been named Unsung Heroes by Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, after delivering thousands of takeaways for key workers and vulnerable individuals.

The MP delivered her fourth Unsung Heroes award during a contactless delivery.

She presented brothers Zak and Shuhel Ahmed with the award, along with a pizza box of sweets and a voucher from Joey's Waffle House at Tindale Crescent.

The ‘Our Unsung Heroes’ scheme was created by the MP to recognise local heroes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Babul’s team have helped provide over 3,000 meals to key workers, NHS staff and families within Teesdale community, and their efforts have also helped to feed the elderly in isolation.

The MP said: “Zak and Shuhel have been incredible helping those in need during this crisis.

"Along with his team at Babul’s, they have helped families by providing meal vouchers for school pupils, hot meals to the elderly and isolated, and the list goes on.

“I was grateful to have been invited by Zak to help hand out free meals to staff at Bishop Auckland Hospital a few weeks ago.

"I experienced first-hand the selfless work the team are doing, and I was delighted to deliver this award as a token of our community’s gratitude to Zak, Shuhel, and everyone at Babul’s.”

To nominate a local hero, visit dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes