A HOUSE builder is starting a phased return to re-opening sales offices and show homes across the region.

Taylor Wimpey North-East will welcome customers at Tunstall Farm, Hartlepool, and Eden Gardens, Sedgefield from Friday.

A new set of protocols has been developed alongside new safety measures which have been introduced to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees.

These include the installation of Perspex screens and marker guides for social distancing.

Show home viewings will be unaccompanied and only one family at a time will be able to view each home.

Sales teams have been helping customers remotely through the lockdown period and customers are encouraged to maintain contact digitally where possible.

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North-East said: “Reopening our sales offices and show homes is a significant step for both staff and customers.

“I want to assure the public that we are not prepared to compromise on health and safety, which is why we will be operating our developments sales office on a strict appointment-only basis.

“I am confident that our revised health and safety protocols and guidelines mean that we can operate safely, and I know our sales executives are looking forward to safely welcoming customers to Tunstall Farm and Eden Gardens once again.”

Customers wishing to visit the developments will need to book an appointment in advance by calling 01429 804315 or emailing tunstall.farm@taylorwimpey.com or eden.gardens@taylorwimpey.com