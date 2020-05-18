IN a bid to help our healthcare professionals, gamekeepers and moorland managers from across the Northern Pennines have joined forces to collect personal protective equipment to give to the NHS.
Working together, estates from across the North Pennines have collected over 500 pairs of protective eyewear, as well as purchasing sterile nursing kits, face visors, face masks and protective gloves.
The PPE will be distributed to Northumbria NHS Foundation Trust, North Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, and the Darlington District Nursing Team.
The Northern Pennines Moorland Group also used funds remaining from last year’s charity clay pigeon shoot to buy more supplies, while Allan Sowerby Ace Fixings Cumbria Ltd made a number of donations.
The groups has also got local children to draw or paint pictures of rainbows, which will then be sent to the NHS.