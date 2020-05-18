A TEES Valley hospice that provides palliative and end-of-life care is helping make patients more comfortable thanks to a grant obtained through its local Newcastle Building Society branch.
Butterwick Hospice Care helps improve quality of life through pain and symptom control, beneficial therapies, family support and bereavement counselling for the people of Stockton, Sedgefield and the Durham Dales.
As part of this service, the hospice has now purchased a Dinamap Vital Signs Monitor, which accurately monitors and records essential information while causing minimum discomfort and disturbance to patients.
To help meet the cost of the monitor, Butterwick Hospice Care was awarded a £2,219 grant via Newcastle Building Society’s branch in Middlesbrough.
Patricia Boynton, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Before we had the Dinamap monitor, our nursing team needed to use different equipment and manual methods to measure and record essential vital signs information. Now, thanks to this grant, we have the Dinamap monitor and can accurately record patients’ blood pressure, temperature and oxygen levels in just one step."