A FOURTEEN-bedroom hotel has gone on the market for less than £1m and could prove to be the perfect bargain.
The Helme Park Hall Hotel, located off the A68 near Wolsingham, has gone on the market with a guide price of around £930,000.
Complete with a restaurant and 'extensively' fitted kitchen, the hotel comes with a function room, two bars, a meeting room and various reception rooms.
Described as a 'development opportunity,' planning permission has been granted for the construction of nine detached homes on its land.
However, for those who are interested in perhaps starting up their own hotel, its owners say it comes with all trade fixtures and fittings - and by the looks of it, some bedding too.
Take a look for yourself below:
Picture: BRADLEY HALL SALES/THE NORTHERN ECHO
