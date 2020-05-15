A FREE meal and delivery service has been set up to help those who are in need during the lockdown.

The Meal Orchard has been set up in partnership with Reverend Linda Lyndsay from St Catherine’s Church Crook, Margaret Compton from Ashburton’s Catering Services and neighbourhood funding from County Councillors for the Crook Anne Reed and Patricia Jopling.

Delivery will be carried out by staff from Believe Housing who are currently unable to undertake their normal duties.

The County Durham-based housing association has also agreed to provide £500 of funding to the project to make delivery possible when staff and vehicles return to work across neighbourhoods in due course.

Ravi Siva from the Premier Shop and Post Office in Crook generously donated ingredients which have contributed to the first hot meals.

Mr Siva said: “I did this because I always want to give something back to the community.”

The Meal Orchard project is offering lunches in the lockdown period to the elderly and vulnerable who are unable to go out of the home on their own and shop for food or for those unable to prepare a hot meal.

It is also for families who are experiencing working poverty.

This service will be provided two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a minimum of ten weeks which started on Tuesday May 12.

This service will be for people who reside in the Crook Division which includes Crook, Helmington Row, Howden le Wear, Fir Tree, North Bitchburn and High Grange.

Reverend Linda Lindsay said: “With our church building closed and many services and outreach, support programmes suspended, we are delighted to support this project that is aimed at reaching out to the people of this community at this time when many individuals and families are finding things difficult in so many ways.

“We would like to thank those who have given so generously of their time and supported the project financially in order to get this project off the ground.

“Without them, we would not be in the position we are in, where 200 hot meals a week can be delivered to those who find themselves, having to shield or self-isolate, may be struggling financially or finding it difficult to care for a loved one at this time.

“We sincerely hope in this way people will know that others are thinking of them and that they are not in this alone."

Durham County Councillor Anne Reed said: “Its time to make a difference and that difference is needed at this moment in time.

“I’m sure that these hot meals will be well received by the people in our community who are going through a difficult period due to Covid-19.”

Fellow County Councillor Patricia Joplin said: “I am delighted to help fund and be part of this project, which will help the residents of Crook and surrounding villages, receive hot meals to those families who are struggling.”