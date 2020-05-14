WORKING as a locum for a vet charity in Scotland convinced a newly-graduated Scott Kilpatrick that caring for pets was his future.

Some 13 years later, he has just been appointed head of medicine at one of the North-East’s most prominent veterinary referral centres.

Scott has joined the highly regarded Wear Referrals, in Stockton-on-Tees, and says he owes his success to his early stint at the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in Glasgow.

He said: “I graduated from Edinburgh Vet School in 2007 not really knowing what to do and I took a job locuming for the PDSA in Glasgow.

“This ended up being one of the best career decisions I ever made. This was truly a baptism of fire in the best possible way. There was no turning back after that.”

It was the start of a great adventure which has since seen Scott became a specialist in internal medicine and an in-demand veterinary speaker who has lectured all over the world.

His love of animals and dedication to caring for them remains a powerful driving force.

He said: “I have always been driven to keep improving and in 2018 spent a month at the University of California, in Davis, and learned many interventional radiology procedures.

“I also love teaching and delivering CPD. I have created and delivered a post-graduate certificate in small animal emergency medicine in association with the University of Chester and have lectured all over the world, including in China, Japan and South Korea.”

Hospital director Darren Stubbs said: “Scott’s passion for caring for animals shone through and we’re delighted to welcome him into the Wear team.

“Our vision is to be a centre of excellence for clinical veterinary care which also offers care and compassion for each pet owner, in what can often be taxing times.

“I’m sure Scott will make a valuable contribution in helping us maintaining the highest standards of care and treatment.”

Wear specialises in expert care neurology, orthopaedics, soft tissue, internal medicine, cardiology, intensive care and diagnostic imaging.