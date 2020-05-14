A FACTORY which has faced repeated calls for closure during the pandemic is facing further backlash from workers and their families following reports of nine new Covid-19 cases.

Lawnmower-maker Husqvarna, in Newton Aycliffe, has come under fire once again for their treatment of staff during the pandemic after a letter was sent to workers confirming Covid-19 cases.

It read: “Over the last few days we can unfortunately confirm that we have members of the management team and a number of our colleagues who have tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms.

“We have ensured that all affected areas have been deep cleaned where the individuals have worked and other additional areas which are currently out of action will be deep cleaned today other areas where necessary will be deep cleaned if required this week.

“Whilst we appreciate some of you will be nervous, we have the relevant measures in place and ask you to ensure you follow them.

“The site will remain in operation as normal.”

One concerned worker said: “They're irresponsible. The firm is giving people overtime because they are behind on orders due to the virus and nearly everyone is in. We’ve had nine new cases since social distancing measures were put in place it’s appalling.

“The virus is spreading like wildfire through the factory so they need to close it – people have families to think of.”

Staff also said workers are‘dropping like flies’ and feel the Swedish manufacturer is not aware of the situation in the UK.

They said: “Our lives now more than ever seem to be being put at risk and we are disgusted at how this place is still running despite people now getting really ill and testing positive.”

It is reported that 32 people are off work due to illness with many speculating it is Covid-19 related.

In response to the claims Husqvarna said the employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 were already at home or sent home as soon as they became unwell and have not been on site since.

They firm also claimed they have followed all Government advice on the situation and have enacted an emergency response plan to ensure that all affected areas and assembly areas have been deep cleaned as soon as it was possible to do so.

A spokesperson said: "We want all staff to feel safe when they come to work and are doing everything we can to understand where protocols may not have been followed.

"We use expert resources and receive full support from the group in keeping our employees safe. Our current understanding is that this is not a “widespread” Covid-19 scenario.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and act accordingly with the health and safety of our employees being paramount.

"Since the Government requirement for social distancing was introduced, we have focused our attention on how this can be achieved to keep people safe.

"We understand people's concern and worries but are doing everything we can to re affirm the rules.

"Over the last few weeks, we have reduced our levels of manning. Activities to improve the social distancing in our Aycliffe facility included walkways widened, one-way systems created, an additional canteen, as well as additional smoking and toilet facilities added. To ensure social distancing rules could be adhered to on the production line we have increased the gaps between workers by reducing the line speed and thus reducing our agency associate numbers. This allows our direct workers to conform with social distancing requirements. The entire workforce was informed of these changes both prior to returning, and during on site briefing sessions."