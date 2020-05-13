A TOWN council has responded to criticism by assuring people its Covid-19 response will build on others that are in place.

The team was announced last week and has been established by Greater Willington Town Council, working with County Councillors Olwyn Gunn and Fraser Tinsley and the Three Town Area Action Partnership. The town council say this project will bring up to £18,000 of funding into the area to support vulnerable people in these difficult times.

However, this attracted criticism as there were response teams in place by people on Facebook. The Willington coronavirus support group was set up back in March just before the lockdown began.

The town council insists that the project has always been intended to build on the incredible work undertaken by the Open-Door Methodist Church, the Willington Covid Support Network, businesses, and individuals.

While funding for the Town Council project was secured less than two weeks ago, the council say they have supported the Open-Door Methodist Church from their Neighbourhood Budgets and funding was offered to the Willington Covid Support Network.

In a post of social media, the town council responded by saying: “We do not understand the motivation for the negative comments that have been posted. Our priority is getting as much support for the vulnerable as possible. We are delighted in Willington and Hunwick to have one of the largest projects in the area doing this, building on work undertaken to date.”

Durham County Councillor for Willington and Hunwick, Fraser Tinsley said: “Our project builds on the amazing work already being undertaken in the community to support those most in need. Getting support to those who need it is our focus.”

Fellow County Councillor Olwyn Gunn said: “It's important to get the right structures in place to ensure that not one child, parent or grandparent is forgotten. This Project is all about meeting those needs.”