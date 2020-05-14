A CRAFTING firm has enlisted the help of its customers and the community to provide scrub bags for care workers.

Customers and staff at the Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter’s Companion have created more than 250 scrub bags for Countrywide Extra Care homes across County Durham.

Dragons' Den star and founder of the company, Sara Davies, presented the scrubs to Julie Parkin, Countrywide Extra Care manager.

The initiative follows Mrs Davie's appearance on This Morning, to teach the nation how to create scrub bags at home by upcycling 100 per cent cotton materials.

She said: “Creating scrub bags is the perfect way to stay busy at home whilst providing much-needed materials for our NHS staff and key workers.

“It’s been great to see so many people getting involved and the bags are so easy to make. We have all of the information you need to get started on our website so I would urge anyone who would like to help to have a go.”

Councillor Lucy Hovvels, Durham County Council Cabinet member for adult and health services, added: “It is wonderful to see everyone rallying together in these difficult times to support our key workers and the vital role they are playing in tackling this pandemic.

"Our care workers are doing such an important job in supporting County Durham residents and it’s very positive to see that these scrub bags will help to support them in their journey home from work.”

For information on how to make the scrub bags visit crafterscompanion.co.uk/sew-a-scrub-bag