TRIBUTES have poured in for Dr Poornima Nair who died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Nair worked at Station View Medical Centre, in Bishop Auckland and was a beloved member of the community.

Here are some of the social media messages left in her memory.

MP Dehenna Davison said: "I’m deeply saddened to hear of the heart breaking loss of Dr Poornima Nair after contracting coronavirus. "Dr Nair was a well-known and extremely valued member of our community, serving as a doctor at Station View Medical Centre. She will be heavily missed by all that knew her, and my thoughts and prayers go out to her friends, family, and colleagues at this sad time."

Durham County Councillor, Joy Allen said: "Another victim of coronavirus a much loved. respected, and valued Doctor, who had helped so many patients in their time of need. Let’s hope the scientists find a vaccine soon so we can stop these tragic deaths."

Michael Towers said: "R.I.P. Dr Nair condolences to all of her family, friends and colleagues at Station View Medical Centre. She was a Great Dr gentle and kind who looked after myself occasionally but mainly all the girls in my family she will be sadly missed by all."

Station View Medical Centre manager, Sarah Rose Westgarth said: "The practice is very sorry to announce to our patients the death of our much loved and valued colleague and friend Dr Poornima Nair. Dr Nair passed away after a prolonged Covid-19 illness which she fought with her great strength of character. We are all devastated and upset by this tragic news and hope you will join with us in our thoughts and prayers."

Joan Merchant said: "R.I.P Dr Nair condolences to all of her family, friends and colleagues, she was a lovely doctor my thoughts are with her family."

Riaz Hameed said: "May God rest his soul. Forever grateful. Forever in your debt"

Joanne Ward said: "RIP Dr Nair, excellent doctor, condolences to the family."

Andrea Grehan said: "A lovely person, she delivered my daughter 20yrs ago, rest in peace."

Helen Bowles said: "Lovely lady who was an excellent GP, she will be missed by our family. Thoughts are with all of her family, friends and colleagues."

Kirsty Mawdsley said: "It’s an absolute tragedy. She was one of the kindest, most empathetic doctors around. RIP Dr Nair."

Derek Hartley said: "RIP Dr Nair, a great Dr and a lovely person, thoughts and deepest condolences to her family at this very sad time."

Claire Stott said: "This is such sad news - was always so lovely whenever I needed a Dr. Thoughts with her family."