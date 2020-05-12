A WOMAN who leads mental and emotional wellbeing classes for children in schools has expanded to all ages and is passing on her skills through video calls, enabling families to stay healthy during lockdown.

Samantha McCormick runs the Darlington and Newton Aycliffe branch of Relax Kids, a global initiative to support children's development, but as her work is primarily in schools, it stopped when schools closed.

Worried about children she has regular sessions with, the 44-year-old set up Stepping Stones with Sam and moved classes online while expanding to all age groups and providing resources to families looking to better manage emotions.

But the single mum-of-two is now appealing for support and has launched a 'pay it forward' Crowdfunder that allows people to donate the cost of a Stepping Stones with Sam membership, which can then be gifted.

The Newton Aycliffe woman currently has no income and is struggling to meet her businesses costs, which normally consists of licence fees and insurance, after having to get additional insurance, upgrade her home internet and pay for online services due to the change in format.

She said: "My school work stopped in the week before schools officially closed as most schools were limiting external visitors. I had to evolve my private sessions to offer them online but still give the same value and quality of sessions.

"Initially I set up the Stepping Stones with Sam website where there are links to videos and activities to help support a family's wellbeing and mental health at this time.

Ms McCormick is in communication with schools she works so resources are shared with families who need support but may be unable to pay for it.

"I think everyone's mental health is suffering at present, and I am trying to pass on skills so parents can help maintain the wellbeing of their families and themselves as best they can whilst also developing back to school strategies," she added.

"There will be a lot of anxious children and parents going back at some point relatively soon, and the whole new way of life that is emerging is a very big and scary prospect for a lot of people, of all ages."

Search 'Stepping Stones with Sam-supporting mental health' to find out more.