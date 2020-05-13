THE photographer for Spennymoor Town FC decided he wanted to help during the coronavirus outbreak, so came up with the idea of selling signed pictures of Glen Taylor.

The photographs mark the one year anniversary of Glen scoring a last minute winner for Spennymoor against Chorley which effectively won Stockport County the League Title and Promotion to the National League.

David Nelson, who has been the club's photographer for six seasons, said: "The Stockport fans loved it at the time and even nominated him for their player of the season.

"So on 22nd April or 'Glen Taylor Day' as its now known to Stockport fans we made available signed and dedicated pictures of Glen celebrating the goal for a minimum donation of £15 with money being split between the NHS Covid 19 appeal and local charities. I hoped to raise £150 but within an hour we broke that total and I had to arrange a second batch to be produced at short notice which Aztec Colour Print, based in Washington, kindly provided free of charge. We ended up raising a fantastic £770 with the majority of pictures going to the Stockport area. I had no idea so many people would give so generously to get a signed picture of a player who had never played for their team.

"I received some lovely messages too from people saying what the moment meant to Stockport fans and they genuinely idolise Glen, they were so pleased to get the opportunity to get a signed picture and donate to a great cause at the same time.

"One Stockport fan wanted had offered to donate but the next day found out he was being made redundant so messaged to apologise that he couldn't justify buying one anymore and was genuinely gutted. So we did what seemed the only right thing to do and sent him it anyway and hope it brings him luck with job hunting."

In addition David also auctioned off three other signed and framed pictures, bringing the total to £940, which has gone to the NHS Covid-19 emergency fund and other local charities including the Solan Connor Fawcett Cancer Charity based in Spennymoor helping to get food parcels to cancer sufferers in the local area.